Over 1 billion saplings planted in UP since 2017

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday informed that it has planted more than one billion saplings between 2017-21.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 04-07-2021 11:56 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 11:56 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday informed that it has planted more than one billion saplings between 2017-21. "Over 1 billion saplings planted in the regime of Yogi Adityanath during 2017-18 to 2020-21. 'Massive Greening Drive' in the State of Uttar Pradesh with the objective of climate change mitigation, clean air and carbon sequestration is amongst the top priorities of the Chief Minister", read an official release.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government is celebrating Van Mahotsav (afforestation festival) from July 1 to 7. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the authorities to ensure that the plantation drive is conducted successfully. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

