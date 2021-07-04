Left Menu

2 arrested for robbing Army jawan

Two men have been arrested for allegedly robbing an Army jawan in southeast Delhis New Friends Colony area, police said on Sunday. The driver took the auto to an isolated space, beat up Singh, took his bag containing 10 live cartridges of 7.6 mm pistol, uniform and his ID card and fled the spot, a senior police officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2021 15:47 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 15:44 IST
2 arrested for robbing Army jawan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two men have been arrested for allegedly robbing an Army jawan in southeast Delhi's New Friends Colony area, police said on Sunday. Both the accused -- Rajiv Kumar (28) and Umesh (22) -- are residents of Uttar Pradesh, they said. The police received information on April 13 about the robbery. The complainant Tawar Raj Singh, a jawan in the Indian Army, said he was on his way to Dappar in Punjab from his village Goondi in Rajasthan by bus. He told the police that he reached the bus terminal at Sarai Kale Khan here on April 13. While waiting for a bus to Kashmeri Gate, an auto stopped in front of him.

Two passengers were already sitting in the back seat, police said. The driver said he would drop him at Kashmiri Gate following which the complainant sat in the auto, they said. The driver took the auto to an isolated space, beat up Singh, took his bag containing 10 live cartridges of 7.6 mm pistol, uniform and his ID card and fled the spot, a senior police officer said. ''The police analyzed the CCTV footage of the area and identified the number of the auto. A raid was conducted at Yakubpur village in Noida and Rajiv was apprehended. On his disclosure, Umesh was also arrested,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) R P Meena said. Nine live cartridges were recovered from their possession, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third wave of COVID-19: HC

Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third...

 India
2
Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

 United States
3
Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

 Portugal
4
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021