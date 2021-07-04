Left Menu

Provocations such as UK warship demand tough response from Russia -RIA cites Kremlin

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-07-2021 16:42 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 16:37 IST
Provocations such as UK warship demand tough response from Russia -RIA cites Kremlin
Representative image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

A British warship that Russia says illegally entered its territorial waters near Crimea last month is the kind of provocation that will elicit a tough response from Russia, the RIA news agency cited the Kremlin as saying on Sunday.

Russia summoned the British ambassador in Moscow for a formal diplomatic rebuke after the warship, HMS Defender, breached what the Kremlin says are its territorial waters but which Britain and most of the world say belong to Ukraine.

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third wave of COVID-19: HC

Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third...

 India
2
Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

 United States
3
Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

 Portugal
4
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021