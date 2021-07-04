Mumbai: Cop booked in disproportionate assets case

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Sunday registered a case against a police inspector here as Rs 17 lakh were found to be disproportionate to his known sources of income, an official said.

The case was registered against inspector Shankar Pujari, who is currently attached to the control room of the city's central region, he said. In November 2015, the ACB had caught Pujari while accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 from a person who ran an illegal club. He was attached to Mulund police station at that time, the anti-graft agency said. After that, the top authorities of the ACB had ordered a house-search and open inquiry against him in the case. During the probe, the agency found that between January 2000 and November 2015, Pujari had amassed disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 17 lakh, which were 28.57 per cent higher than his known sources of income, it said. Accordingly, the ACB has now registered the FIR against Pujari under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigation is underway, the official said.

