Left Menu

Mumbai: Cop booked in disproportionate assets case

The Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB on Sunday registered a case against a police inspector here as Rs 17 lakh were found to be disproportionate to his known sources of income, an official said.The case was registered against inspector Shankar Pujari, who is currently attached to the control room of the citys central region, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-07-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 18:13 IST
Mumbai: Cop booked in disproportionate assets case
Representative image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Sunday registered a case against a police inspector here as Rs 17 lakh were found to be disproportionate to his known sources of income, an official said.

The case was registered against inspector Shankar Pujari, who is currently attached to the control room of the city's central region, he said. In November 2015, the ACB had caught Pujari while accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 from a person who ran an illegal club. He was attached to Mulund police station at that time, the anti-graft agency said. After that, the top authorities of the ACB had ordered a house-search and open inquiry against him in the case. During the probe, the agency found that between January 2000 and November 2015, Pujari had amassed disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 17 lakh, which were 28.57 per cent higher than his known sources of income, it said. Accordingly, the ACB has now registered the FIR against Pujari under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigation is underway, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third wave of COVID-19: HC

Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third...

 India
2
Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

 United States
3
Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

 Portugal
4
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021