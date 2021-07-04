Left Menu

Sri Lankan national held in Kerala for illegal stay

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 04-07-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 18:43 IST
A 37-year-old Sri Lankan national has been arrested for illegally staying in India, police said here on Sunday.

Ernakulam Rural police chief K Karthik said Ramesh, hailing from Colombo, had been staying in a rented house in Nedumbassery for quite some time.

The officer said Ramesh was arrested after it was found that he had been illegally in the country after ending his visa period.

Launching an investigation, police said those who have provided him local assistance will also be booked.

After recording his arrest, Ramesh was produced before a court here which sent him to the judicial remand, police said.

