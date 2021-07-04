Left Menu

Woman strangles 9-year-old daughter to death

PTI | Kannur | Updated: 04-07-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 19:28 IST
Woman strangles 9-year-old daughter to death
  • Country:
  • India

Kannur (Kerala), July 4 (PTI):A nine-year-old girl was allegedly strangled to death by her mother in Kannur district on Sunday, police said.

Avantika was found unconscious in the morning at her house at Kuzhikkunnu near here by her father Rajesh, the police said.

She was rushed to a hospital but could not be saved, they said.

Suspecting foul play, Rajesh informed the police.

On investigation, the girl's mother Vahida was arrested, the police said.

According to the police, Vahida's family members have stated that she had been mentally unstable for some time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third wave of COVID-19: HC

Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third...

 India
2
Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

 United States
3
Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

 Portugal
4
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021