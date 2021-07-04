Woman strangles 9-year-old daughter to death

Kannur (Kerala), July 4 (PTI):A nine-year-old girl was allegedly strangled to death by her mother in Kannur district on Sunday, police said.

Avantika was found unconscious in the morning at her house at Kuzhikkunnu near here by her father Rajesh, the police said.

Advertisement

She was rushed to a hospital but could not be saved, they said.

Suspecting foul play, Rajesh informed the police.

On investigation, the girl's mother Vahida was arrested, the police said.

According to the police, Vahida's family members have stated that she had been mentally unstable for some time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)