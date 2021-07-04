Left Menu

Govt asks for suggestions on draft anti-trafficking bill

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2021 19:47 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 19:47 IST
The Ministry of Women and Child Development has invited suggestions from stakeholders on the draft of the Trafficking in Persons (Prevention, Care and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2021.

The objective of the bill is to prevent and counter trafficking in persons, especially women and children, the Ministry said in a statement.

It will provide care, protection, and rehabilitation to the victims, while respecting their rights, and creating a supportive legal, economic and social environment for them and also to ensure prosecution of offenders, it added.

It will apply to every offence of trafficking in persons with cross-border implications.

According to the draft bill, a person found guilty of trafficking can be imprisoned for a term not less than seven years that may extend to 10 years. The convict shall also be liable to a fine not less than Rs 1 lakh that may extend up to Rs 5 lakh.

Severe punishment has been proposed for offences classified as aggravated forms of trafficking.

