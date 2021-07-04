Nagpur man stabbed over love affair with accused's sister

A man was injured after being stabbed by two people over an affair the former was having with the sister of the one of the accused, police in Nagpur said on Sunday.

The condition of the 35-year-old man, who was attacked on Saturday, is said to be normal, while the two accused have been arrested, a Tehsil police station official said.

Advertisement

''One of the accused suspected that his married sister was having an affair with the victim, and this led to the stabbing incident,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)