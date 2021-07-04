Former UP CM Kalyan Singh admitted to Lucknow's SGPGI
Former Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh was shifted to ICU at Sanjay Gandhi Post-graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow on Sunday evening.
- Country:
- India
Former Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh was shifted to ICU at Sanjay Gandhi Post-graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow on Sunday evening. In an official statement, Sanjay Gandhi PGI said, "Kalyan Singh had been feeling unwell for almost two weeks. His blood pressure and pulse rate are normal but he is not fully conscious. Keeping in mind his many existing ailments, he has been kept in the Intensive Care Unit of Critical Care Medicine."
Kalyan Singh was admitted to Lucknow's Ram Manohar Lohia hospital on Saturday night. Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Singh, who was also a former Chief Minister of the state.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also visited Lucknow's Ram Manohar Lohia hospital to meet ailing former UP Chief Minister and BJP leader Kalyan Singh Singh was admitted to the hospital late last night. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttar
- Singh
- Yogi Adityanath
- Rajnath Singh
- Sanjay Gandhi
ALSO READ
India remembers her flying Sikh: Rahul condoles Milkha Singh's demise
Milkha Singh: An unmatchable romance with a near miss
Film celebrities pay homage to 'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh: His legacy remains unmatched
Milkha Singh's demise irreparable loss to nation, says Sriram Singh
Athletics-'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh dies aged 91, Indian PM Modi leads tributes