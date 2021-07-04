Man held for taking away 14-month-old daughter from estranged wife
A man was arrested near Nashik for allegedly kidnapping his 14-month-old daughter from Bhayander in Thane district and trying to escape to West Bengal, police said on Sunday.
Senior Inspector Milind Desai of Navghar police station said teams formed to nab the man got a tip off that he was on board the Mumbai-Howrah Mail, after which railway and police personnel were alerted.
''He was held in Igatpuri near Nashik and the toddler was reunited with her mother who is the complainant in the case. The accused and the man have been staying separately for the past two months,'' he said.
