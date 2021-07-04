Left Menu

Man held for taking away 14-month-old daughter from estranged wife

PTI | Thane | Updated: 04-07-2021 21:48 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 21:48 IST
Man held for taking away 14-month-old daughter from estranged wife
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested near Nashik for allegedly kidnapping his 14-month-old daughter from Bhayander in Thane district and trying to escape to West Bengal, police said on Sunday.

Senior Inspector Milind Desai of Navghar police station said teams formed to nab the man got a tip off that he was on board the Mumbai-Howrah Mail, after which railway and police personnel were alerted.

''He was held in Igatpuri near Nashik and the toddler was reunited with her mother who is the complainant in the case. The accused and the man have been staying separately for the past two months,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third wave of COVID-19: HC

Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third...

 India
2
Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

 United States
3
Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

 Portugal
4
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021