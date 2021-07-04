Left Menu

8 people wounded in shooting near Fort Worth car wash

PTI | Fortworth | Updated: 04-07-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 21:52 IST
8 people wounded in shooting near Fort Worth car wash

Eight people were wounded early Sunday in a shooting near a Fort Worth car wash in which it appears multiple guns were used, police said.

Police said in a statement that the eight gunshot victims were taken to hospitals and were in stable condition. Police said no suspects were in custody.

Police said that an officer in the area heard gunshots at about 1:30 a.m. and when officers arrived, they found the eight people who had been shot.

Fort Worth police Chief Neil Noakes said officers provided medical care to the injured on arrival.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

