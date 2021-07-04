Left Menu

Heroin manufacturing unit busted in South Delhi, 4 Afghan nationals arrested

The Punjab Police on Sunday busted a major heroin manufacturing unit in South Delhi and arrested four Afghan nationals.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 22:54 IST
Heroin manufacturing unit busted in South Delhi, 4 Afghan nationals arrested
The heroin manufacturing facility busted in South Delhi. (Photo: Twitter @DGPPunjabPolice). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Police on Sunday busted a major heroin manufacturing unit in South Delhi and arrested four Afghan nationals. According to Punjab Police Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta, around 17 kilograms of heroin, assorted chemicals, acid, and lab equipment have been recovered.

"Punjab Police unearthed and busted a major heroin manufacturing unit in South Delhi. Around 17 kg heroin, assorted chemicals, acids & lab equipment recovered. 4 Afghan nationals arrested," the DGP tweeted. In a similar incident earlier today, Delhi Airport Customs intercepted a courier parcel containing heroin concealed inside bangles at the New Courier Terminal (Delhi airport). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third wave of COVID-19: HC

Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third...

 India
2
Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

 United States
3
Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

 Portugal
4
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021