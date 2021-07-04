Heroin manufacturing unit busted in South Delhi, 4 Afghan nationals arrested
The Punjab Police on Sunday busted a major heroin manufacturing unit in South Delhi and arrested four Afghan nationals.
- Country:
- India
The Punjab Police on Sunday busted a major heroin manufacturing unit in South Delhi and arrested four Afghan nationals. According to Punjab Police Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta, around 17 kilograms of heroin, assorted chemicals, acid, and lab equipment have been recovered.
"Punjab Police unearthed and busted a major heroin manufacturing unit in South Delhi. Around 17 kg heroin, assorted chemicals, acids & lab equipment recovered. 4 Afghan nationals arrested," the DGP tweeted. In a similar incident earlier today, Delhi Airport Customs intercepted a courier parcel containing heroin concealed inside bangles at the New Courier Terminal (Delhi airport). (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South
- Dinkar Gupta
- South Delhi
- Afghan
- Delhi
- Punjab
- Punjab Police
ALSO READ
'Apocalyptic' heat wave scorches U.S. Southwest again
Soccer-Southgate says Kane was taken off in Scotland game to give England more energy
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Southgate says Kane was taken off in Scotland game to give England more energy; Swimming-Lochte out, Murphy seeing double at U.S. Olympic trials and more
'I made it,' says South Sudanese who fled to Uganda
Imran Khan govt, Afghan NSA continue war of words on Pak ties with Taliban