PM Modi asks UP CM to ensure best possible medical care for ailing Kalyan Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ensure that the best possible medical care is made available to the former Rajasthan governor Kalyan Singh, sources said on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2021 11:43 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 11:43 IST
PM Modi asks UP CM to ensure best possible medical care for ailing Kalyan Singh
Former UP CM Kalyan Singh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ensure that the best possible medical care is made available to the former Rajasthan governor Kalyan Singh, sources said on Monday. Sources told ANI that PM Modi also called Singh's son Rajveer to inquire about his health.

Singh, who is also former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow on Sunday evening, according to an official statement. "Prime Minister PM Narendra Modi called former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh's son Rajveer to inquire about his health. He also called up Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ensure that best possible medical care is made available to the former UP Chief Minister," said sources.

On Sunday evening, Sanjay Gandhi PGI in an official statement informed, "Kalyan Singh had been feeling unwell for almost two weeks. His blood pressure and pulse rate are normal but he is not fully conscious. Keeping in mind his many existing ailments, he has been kept in the Intensive Care Unit of Critical Care Medicine." Kalyan Singh was admitted to Lucknow's Ram Manohar Lohia hospital on Saturday night.

Earlier on Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also visited Singh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

