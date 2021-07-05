Left Menu

Three girls drown while taking selfies in Telangana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-07-2021 13:02 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 13:01 IST
Three girls drown while taking selfies in Telangana
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three girls including two sisters drowned in a lake in Nirmal district while allegedly trying to take selfies, police said on Monday.

The bodies of the three teenaged girls were found in the water body on the outskirts of Shingangam village on Monday after they went missing on Sunday evening, they said.

Based on preliminary investigation and after visiting the scene, a police official said on Sunday evening the girls went towards the lake to take selfies but it seems they accidentally slipped and fell into it and drowned.

A case was registered following a complaint by the family members and a probe was underway,the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

 Global
2
Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising adults is our best shot for now

Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: HIV generic drug for babies distributed in Africa, says UNITAID; Myanmar reports daily record 2,318 COVID-19 cases and more

Health News Roundup: HIV generic drug for babies distributed in Africa, says...

 Global
4
NGT directs Jindal Saw Ltd to pay Rs 4 cr compensation for damaging houses by illegal blasting

NGT directs Jindal Saw Ltd to pay Rs 4 cr compensation for damaging houses b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021