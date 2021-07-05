Three girls drown while taking selfies in Telangana

Three girls including two sisters drowned in a lake in Nirmal district while allegedly trying to take selfies, police said on Monday.

The bodies of the three teenaged girls were found in the water body on the outskirts of Shingangam village on Monday after they went missing on Sunday evening, they said.

Based on preliminary investigation and after visiting the scene, a police official said on Sunday evening the girls went towards the lake to take selfies but it seems they accidentally slipped and fell into it and drowned.

A case was registered following a complaint by the family members and a probe was underway,the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)