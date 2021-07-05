Left Menu

Tunisian coastguard retrieves 21 bodies after migrant boat capsizes

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 05-07-2021 16:15 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 16:15 IST
  • Country:
  • Tunisia

The Tunisian coastguard retrieved 21 bodies after a migrant boat capsized, a security official told Reuters on Monday, the second such in incident in the past two days.

At least 43 migrants drowned in a shipwreck off Tunisia also on Saturday, as they tried to cross the Mediterranean from Libya to Italy, while another 84 were rescued.

