4 held for robbing man in Delhi

Four members of a gang have been arrested for allegedly robbing a shop owner of Rs 50,000 in Rohini's Bhagya Vihar area, police said on Monday. The accused have been identified as Ankit Sharma (24), Mohit (20), Himanshu Dabas (20), and Nitesh Patel (18), all residents of Mubarakpur Dabas here, they said. On June 23, the police received information that armed men had robbed Rs 50,000 from a money exchanger and phone recharge dealer -- Deepak Kumar -- after entering his shop, officials said. The accused were wearing a mask, the police said. During investigation, the accused were identified. Police came to know that the accused were not using their mobiles phones but were communicating with their contacts via phones of unknown people, they said. Police followed their contacts and received a tip-off that the accused will commit another robbery at Rajeev Nagar Extension. A police team reached the spot and tried to apprehended them. The accused tried to escape and fired shots at the police. Police also retaliated by firing one shot which hit Himanshu. He was rushed to a hospital. Patel was also nabbed from the spot, a senior police officer said. On their disclosure, Mohit and Ankit were also apprehended, the officer said.

Two pistols, one air gun and 15 live cartridges were recovered from their possession, police said.

