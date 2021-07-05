Left Menu

Priority for drinking water supply, says TN Minister

PTI | Erode | Updated: 05-07-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 16:35 IST
Priority for drinking water supply, says TN Minister
Image Credit: ANI
Erode (TN), July 5 (PTI): ''Priority will be given to supply of drinking water to the 22 panchayats in Chennimalai in the district and the supply, at present, to residents there is proper and sufficient,'' said M P Saminathan, Tamil Nadu Information and Publicity Minister, on Monday.

Speaking during a review meeting of government departments, he said all schemes would be undertaken for the development of the handloom weavers in Chennimalai and sought public cooperation in this regard.

Earlier, the Minister inaugurated the construction of a check dam at JJ Nagar at a cost of Rs 50 lakh.

H Krishnanunni, District Collector, and department officials were present.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

