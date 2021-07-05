Triumph over Pak in 1971 war: Weapons, equipment displayed
- Country:
- India
A display of weapons and equipment was organized at the Colachal Stadium in the Pangode Military Station here on Monday in connection with the golden jubilee celebrations of the country's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war.
Brigadier Kartik Seshadri, Station Commander, Pangode Military Station, inaugurated the event, a defense statement said here.
Addressing the gathering, the Brigadier requested soldiers to take a pledge and promise to display courage and devotion when there is a call for duty by the motherland even at the peril of life.
Officers, soldiers, and their family members witnessed the event, it said.
On Saturday, 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' or Victory Flame arrived at the Pagoda Military Station from New Delhi to mark the celebrations.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pangode Military Station
- Pangode
- New Delhi
- Vijay Mashaal'
- Brigadier
- Pakistan
ALSO READ
New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.
134 more COVID cases, 8 deaths in Delhi DL-Virus-Cases New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) Delhi recorded 134 coronavirus cases on Tuesda'
New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) These are the top stories at 9.30 pm:
New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.15 pm.
Restoration of full statehood of Jammu and Kashmir will be the first trust-building exercise from New Delhi side: Former CM Farooq Abdullah.