Triumph over Pak in 1971 war: Weapons, equipment displayed

A display of weapons and equipment was organized at the Colachal Stadium in the Pangode Military Station here on Monday in connection with the golden jubilee celebrations of the country's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war.

Brigadier Kartik Seshadri, Station Commander, Pangode Military Station, inaugurated the event, a defense statement said here.

Addressing the gathering, the Brigadier requested soldiers to take a pledge and promise to display courage and devotion when there is a call for duty by the motherland even at the peril of life.

Officers, soldiers, and their family members witnessed the event, it said.

On Saturday, 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' or Victory Flame arrived at the Pagoda Military Station from New Delhi to mark the celebrations.

