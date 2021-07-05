Left Menu

Sandhu replaces Om Prakash as Uttarakhand chief secretary

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 05-07-2021 17:30 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 17:11 IST
A day after Pushkar Singh Dhami took over as Uttarakhand's new chief minister, senior IAS officer SS Sandhu was appointed as the state's new chief secretary on Monday, replacing Om Prakash.

A 1988-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, Sandhu was on deputation at the Centre as the chairman of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

He has a reputation of being an efficient officer.

Om Prakash has been relieved from his duties and made the chief resident commissioner, Delhi.

