Sandhu replaces Om Prakash as Uttarakhand chief secretary

A day after Pushkar Singh Dhami took over as Uttarakhand's new chief minister, senior IAS officer SS Sandhu was appointed as the state's new chief secretary on Monday, replacing Om Prakash.

A 1988-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, Sandhu was on deputation at the Centre as the chairman of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Advertisement

He has a reputation of being an efficient officer.

Om Prakash has been relieved from his duties and made the chief resident commissioner, Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)