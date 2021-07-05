Left Menu

3 taken into custody for crude bomb blast near railway track

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 05-07-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 17:16 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police on Monday took three people into custody following the explosion of a crude bomb near a railway track at Kaliyamman Thoppu near here.

The three were testing the bomb and when it exploded, people nearby informed the police.

The track suffered no damage, the police said.

A bomb squad rushed to the spot, collected the splinters for examination, and took the trio into custody, police sources said.

Scores of policemen have been deployed in the area, they said.

A case has been registered and an investigation launched.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

