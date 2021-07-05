Gold Smuggling case: Swapna Suresh moves bail plea in Kerala HC

The prime accused in the gold smuggling case through diplomatic channel, Swapna Suresh, on Monday moved the Kerala High court seeking bail in the case registered by the National Investigation Agency.

Suresh approached the court against the NIA court order denying bail.

In her bail application, Suresh said the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act case against her will not stand the test of law.She also said the trial in the case was prolonging endlessly.

The bail applications of seven accused in the case, including Suresh, K T Ramees, Sandeep Nair and P S Sarith, were dismissed by the NIA Special court on March 22.

Various central investigating agencies are probing the gold smuggling case after nearly 15 kg of gold was seized at Thiruvanathapuram airport on July 5 last year from a diplomatic baggage addressed to the UAE consulate there.

