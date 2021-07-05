Left Menu

Maha: Man trying to protest in front of Mantralaya detained

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-07-2021 17:30 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 17:30 IST
Maha: Man trying to protest in front of Mantralaya detained
  • Country:
  • India

A man from Solapur was detained on Monday for trying to carry out a sit-in protest in front of Mantralaya seeking relief from the Maharashtra government for business losses due to the coronavirus-induced restrictions, police said.

Ankush Suryavanshi, who claims to be businessman, had also released some clips detailing his demands on social media on Sunday, a Marine Drive police station official said.

The official said Suryavanshi has claimed that business losses had led to several of his staff losing their jobs.

He has been detained and not arrested, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
3
Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising adults is our best shot for now

Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: HIV generic drug for babies distributed in Africa, says UNITAID; Myanmar reports daily record 2,318 COVID-19 cases and more

Health News Roundup: HIV generic drug for babies distributed in Africa, says...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021