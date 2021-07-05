Maha: Man trying to protest in front of Mantralaya detained
A man from Solapur was detained on Monday for trying to carry out a sit-in protest in front of Mantralaya seeking relief from the Maharashtra government for business losses due to the coronavirus-induced restrictions, police said.
Ankush Suryavanshi, who claims to be businessman, had also released some clips detailing his demands on social media on Sunday, a Marine Drive police station official said.
The official said Suryavanshi has claimed that business losses had led to several of his staff losing their jobs.
He has been detained and not arrested, the official added.
