Rats empty wine from 12 closed bottles kept in liquor outlet

PTI | Udhagamandal | Updated: 05-07-2021 17:53 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 17:53 IST
In a shocking incident, rats have emptied 12 wine bottles kept in government-run TASMAC liquor outlet in a town near Gudalur, about 80 Kms from here, in Nilgiris district.

The incident came to light after TASMAC employees opened the shop at Kadampuzha on Monday, which had been kept closed for long due to the lockdown.

They found the caps of the 12 quarter liquor bottles open, with bite marks of rats and wine in them emptied, official sources said.

On being informed, the supervisor and senior TASMAC officials carried out an investigation, which revealed the presence of rats inside the shop, they said.

The cost of the bottles is said to be around Rs 1,500, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

