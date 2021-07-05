Elliotdale man arrested for killing girlfriend

A 35-year-old man from Gusi Administrative area, outside Elliotdale, has been arrested in connection with a woman who was reported missing at the beginning of June 2021.

It is alleged that the woman went missing while she visited her boyfriend in Elliotdale and never returned home.

A thorough investigation by detectives led to the arrest of her boyfriend for murdering her in June 2021.

The suspect pointed out the scene of the crime where the deceased's remains were found. He was immediately arrested and charged for murder.

Captain Siphokazi Mawiza confirmed the suspect will appear in court tomorrow.

"The details of the case are quite sensitive, the names of the perpetrator and victim can only be released after the suspect stands in front of a magistrate tomorrow," Mawiza said.

District Commissioner Brigadier Ngangema XXakavu said the police will continue to fight the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide.

"We will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that perpetrators are behind bars and face the full might of the law."

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)