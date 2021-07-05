Left Menu

MP: Sub registrar held by Lokayukta cops for bribery

A state registration and stamps department staffer was on Monday held for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 35,000 in Berasia in Bhopal, a Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta police official said. Sub registrar Mehmood Khan 59 was caught red handed while accepting the money in his office, said Manu Vyas, Superintendent of Police of Lokayuktas Special Police Establishment SPE.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 05-07-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 19:37 IST
A state registration and stamps department staffer was on Monday held for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 35,000 in Berasia in Bhopal, a Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta police official said. Sub registrar Mehmood Khan (59) was caught red handed while accepting the money in his office, said Manu Vyas, Superintendent of Police of Lokayukta's Special Police Establishment (SPE). ''He had demanded Rs 10,000 each for registration of documents of four properties. He later brought down the demand from Rs 40,000 to Rs 35,000. A case has been registered and further probe is underway,'' Vyas said.

