MP: Sub registrar held by Lokayukta cops for bribery
A state registration and stamps department staffer was on Monday held for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 35,000 in Berasia in Bhopal, a Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta police official said. Sub registrar Mehmood Khan 59 was caught red handed while accepting the money in his office, said Manu Vyas, Superintendent of Police of Lokayuktas Special Police Establishment SPE.
- Country:
- India
A state registration and stamps department staffer was on Monday held for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 35,000 in Berasia in Bhopal, a Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta police official said. Sub registrar Mehmood Khan (59) was caught red handed while accepting the money in his office, said Manu Vyas, Superintendent of Police of Lokayukta's Special Police Establishment (SPE). ''He had demanded Rs 10,000 each for registration of documents of four properties. He later brought down the demand from Rs 40,000 to Rs 35,000. A case has been registered and further probe is underway,'' Vyas said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Of 22 cases of delta plus variant, 16 reported from Ratnagiri, Jalgaon in Maharashtra and the rest from Madhya Pradesh and Kerala: Govt.
Dabur commences construction of Rs 550 crore manufacturing facility in Madhya Pradesh
Centre advises Maharashtra, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh on Delta Plus Covid-19 mutant, currently Variant of Concern
Dabur breaks ground for Rs 550 crore factory in Madhya Pradesh
Dabur plant to come up at Pithampur in Madhya Pradesh