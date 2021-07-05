Delhi court dismisses plea against order summoning Sudhir Chaudhary in defamation complaint

A court here on Monday dismissed a plea filed against an order summoning the editor-in-chief of Zee News, Sudhir Chaudhary, as an accused in a defamation complaint filed by TMC MP Mahua Moitra.

Moitra had filed the complaint against Chaudhary and the television news channel in connection with a show aired by it on one of her speeches delivered in Parliament in 2019.

Additional Sessions Judge Anil Antil passed the order on a plea filed against a ruling by a magisterial court, that had summoned Chahudhary in December 2019.

Chaudhary had approached the sessions court against the order passed by the Metropolitan Magistrate.

In its order passed on Monday, the sessions court said the magisterial court ruling did not warrant any interference.

“I have no hesitation to say that the impugned summoning order passed by the MM (metropolitan magistrate) suffers from no illegality or perversity, warranting any interference by this revisional court. The revision petitions stands thus disposed off as dismissed,” the judge said.

Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa, representing Moitra, opposed the revision petition and told the court that that the grounds raised in it were frivolous and flimsy.

In her defamation complaint, Moitra had said that her June 25, 2019 speech in Parliament was inspired by a holocaust poster in a US museum, containing 14 signs of early fascism, and that she had ''clearly attributed'' the source as she stated that the signs were taken from the said poster.

The complaint claimed that the news channel ran a broadcast stating that her ''hate-filled speech'' in Parliament was plagiarised.

