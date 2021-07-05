DCC clears backhaul satellite connectivity via VSAT for telecom services; Rs 19,041 cr BharatNet tender: DoT Secy

The Digital Communications Commission (DCC), formerly the Telecom Commission, has cleared a provision of using satellite connectivity in telecom networks through VSAT terminal to provide services in remote areas where it is difficult to lay optical fibre network, a senior official said Monday. Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash told PTI that the DCC has also cleared the Request for Proposal (RFP) for the rollout of BharatNet project for broadband services in villages in 16 states in public private partnership mode with viability gap funding of Rs 19,041 crore. ''With a view of ease of doing business, the DCC has approved provision of cellular backhaul connectivity via satellite through VSAT for telecom services as per Trai recommendation. ''This will help telecom companies in providing service in far flung areas where it is difficult to lay optical fibre,'' Prakash said. He added that within a week of the Cabinet approving public private partnership mode for the rollout of BharatNet project in 16 states with viability gap funding of Rs 19,041 crore, the DCC has cleared the RFP for the project. ''DoT (Department of Telecom) will come out with the tender for the PPP mode rollout of BharatNet in 16 states in seven days,'' Prakash said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)