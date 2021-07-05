Left Menu

DCC clears backhaul satellite connectivity via VSAT for telecom services; Rs 19,041 cr BharatNet tender: DoT Secy

The Digital Communications Commission DCC, formerly the Telecom Commission, has cleared a provision of using satellite connectivity in telecom networks through VSAT terminal to provide services in remote areas where it is difficult to lay optical fibre network, a senior official said Monday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 19:53 IST
DCC clears backhaul satellite connectivity via VSAT for telecom services; Rs 19,041 cr BharatNet tender: DoT Secy
  • Country:
  • India

The Digital Communications Commission (DCC), formerly the Telecom Commission, has cleared a provision of using satellite connectivity in telecom networks through VSAT terminal to provide services in remote areas where it is difficult to lay optical fibre network, a senior official said Monday. Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash told PTI that the DCC has also cleared the Request for Proposal (RFP) for the rollout of BharatNet project for broadband services in villages in 16 states in public private partnership mode with viability gap funding of Rs 19,041 crore. ''With a view of ease of doing business, the DCC has approved provision of cellular backhaul connectivity via satellite through VSAT for telecom services as per Trai recommendation. ''This will help telecom companies in providing service in far flung areas where it is difficult to lay optical fibre,'' Prakash said. He added that within a week of the Cabinet approving public private partnership mode for the rollout of BharatNet project in 16 states with viability gap funding of Rs 19,041 crore, the DCC has cleared the RFP for the project. ''DoT (Department of Telecom) will come out with the tender for the PPP mode rollout of BharatNet in 16 states in seven days,'' Prakash said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
3
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
4
Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising adults is our best shot for now

Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021