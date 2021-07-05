Heroin worth over Rs 2,000 cr seized in Mumbai

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence Mumbai has seized 293.81 kgs of heroin worth over Rs 2,000 crores in the international illicit market at Nhava Sheva Port here. "A total of 293.81 kgs of heroin was recovered from the six gunny bags and seized under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985. It is estimated that the value of this contraband consignment of heroin would be over Rs 2,000 crores in the international illicit market," read a release by the DRI Mumbai.

The contraband consignment was seized on Saturday. DRI, in coordination with National Customs Targeting Centre and Nhava Sheva Customs examined 2 containers imported by M/s. Sandhu Export, Taran Taaran, Punjab, from Afghanistan, with declared cargo of semi-processed talc stones. The containers had arrived via Chah Bahar Port in Iran.

"On examination, each container was found to contain around 350 gunny bags. In 6 gunny bags (3 in each container) creamish white substance of slightly rough texture was found, which was visibly different from the declared cargo of semi-processed talc stones found in the other gunny bags which was pure white and of fine texture. These six gunny bags of similar weight and having slightly different marks and sieve pattern were found intelligently concealed at different locations inside the containers. On testing with Drug Detection Kit, the substance in all these six gunny bags was found to be heroin," the release said. DRI said Prabhjit Singh, the Proprietor of the firm which had imported that consignment, viz. M/s Sandhu Export of Taran Taaran, Punjab, was apprehended by DRI Amritsar Regional Unit in the morning of 1st July and his statement was recorded.

He was arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985 and was brought on transit remand to Mumbai by Officers of DRI Mumbai. He was produced before the Panvel Court today and has been remanded to DRI custody till July 12, 2021. Two associates of Prabhjit Singh were apprehended by DRI Indore Zonal Unit Officers from Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh and their statements were recorded.

Subsequently, both of them were also arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985 and are being brought on transit remand from Indore to Mumbai by Officers of DRI Mumbai. (ANI)

