Show zero tolerance towards crime against women: Assam CM

He urged the OCs not to succumb to political pressure or other inducements while performing their duties with utmost honesty and dedication. He also called on the policemen to adopt healthy lifestyle habits for good health while endeavouring to deliver people-friendly services. Issuing directions to OCs to strictly deal with crimes against women and show zero tolerance, the Chief Minister asked them to file chargesheets of all rape, molestation, assault, etc cases at the earliest along with murder, arms, and drugs smuggling, etc cases for a speedy trial.

He also directed the OCs to collect post mortem reports expediently while saying that Range DIGs would ensure post mortem report collection as soon as possible. Also, steps have to be taken to send samples for testing at forensic labs outside the state to minimise delay as the only forensic lab in Guwahati is not sufficient, he said. Directing the OCs to complete all police verifications for jobs, passports, etc within 7 days barring doubtful cases, Dr. Sarma stressed delivering the best possible service to the public. He also instructed to ensure receipt of reports by families at the earliest in road accident death cases for hassle-free insurance claims.

Saying that the OC conference will be held every six months from now onwards, he stated progress on all these fronts would be reviewed by the Chief Minister himself in the next such conference with OCs. Emphasising the importance of a better working environment for the police personnel to perform to their best, the Chief Minister announced several measures for facilitating better facilities at the workplace for the police personnel.

He informed that all police stations would receive an amount of Rs 2.5 lakh annually as a contingency fund apart from other allocations. Also, all OCs will be provided one vehicle for their police stations while motorcycles would be provided for those police stations in difficult and inaccessible areas. Three computers would be provided to all police stations for streamlining FIR filing and other activities. The residential quarter would be built within all police station premises for 1 OC and 3 Sub-inspectors. One power generator would be provided to each police station, he informed.

Stressing on the importance of preparing detailed and error-free chargesheets, the Chief Minister said that CID will be engaged to train OCs in preparing chargesheets. He also informed that capable Public Prosecutors will be hired for ensuring justice delivery and punishment to criminals. He said that Health Department will be asked to conduct health check-ups every 15 days for personnel in police stations.

DG Assam Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, Special DGP G.P. Singh, ADGP Harmeet Singh, and other senior officers were present on the occasion. (ANI)

