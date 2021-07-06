Left Menu

3 women rescued from J&K flash flood

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 06-07-2021 00:36 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 00:36 IST
3 women rescued from J&K flash flood
  • Country:
  • India

Police on Monday rescued three women, who were trapped in a flash flood in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials said.

The women – Shakuntla Devi (45), Shallu Devi (18) and Anju Bala – were stuck in Ujh River in the Chabbe Chak village that was flooded due to heavy rainfall, they said.

“Acting swiftly, a police team immediately reached the spot and rescued the ladies,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kathua, R C Kotwal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
3
Nokia launches world's first live 5G SA 700MHz service with TPG Telecom

Nokia launches world's first live 5G SA 700MHz service with TPG Telecom

 Australia
4
ANALYSIS-'Racist' facial recognition sparks ethical concerns in Russia

ANALYSIS-'Racist' facial recognition sparks ethical concerns in Russia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021