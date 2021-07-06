3 women rescued from J&K flash flood

Police on Monday rescued three women, who were trapped in a flash flood in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials said.

The women – Shakuntla Devi (45), Shallu Devi (18) and Anju Bala – were stuck in Ujh River in the Chabbe Chak village that was flooded due to heavy rainfall, they said.

Advertisement

“Acting swiftly, a police team immediately reached the spot and rescued the ladies,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kathua, R C Kotwal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)