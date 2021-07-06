‘Jaipur Foot’ makers to hold camp in Kashmir

Makers of the artificial limb, ‘Jaipur Foot’, will hold a special camp in Kashmir to rehabilitate people with disabilities.

At the three-day camp to be held by Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS) at Pharkia village in Kupwara district from June 7 to 9, the disabled will be provided artificial limbs for free.

Advertisement

The camp will be held in association with the Army Medical Corp (AMC), said BMVSS founder D R Mehta.

Mehta said such camps could help the disabled Kashmiris, who wouldn’t have to travel for the facility.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)