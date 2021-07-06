Tuition teacher arrested for sexually abusing students

A 30-year-old tuition teacher was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two of his students, including his niece, in outer Delhi's Bawana, police said on Monday.

The matter came to light on July 1 after his 13-year-old niece returned home and told her parents about being sexually assaulted by the accused, they said.

Advertisement

She also complained that the teacher threatened her to not disclose the matter to anyone, police said, adding that her parents then filed a complaint.

Police said the accused teacher used to take tuitions for over 10 children at his house on daily basis.

A senior police officer said a case was registered under IPC sections and the POCSO Act and the accused was arrested. However, after his arrest, a nine-year-old girl from his class also alleged that she was sexually assaulted by him following which she approached the police with her complaint.

Meanwhile, the locals staged protest at Bawana village and blocked roads.

Police said the accused allegedly forced a few of his students to watch obscene videos on his phone.

The 9-year-girl also alleged that the accused forced her to watch obsence video and also threatened her not to reveal this matter to anyone, they added.

PTI AMP SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)