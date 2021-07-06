Left Menu

Kidnapped infant rescued from Ghaziabad

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 06-07-2021 01:33 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 01:33 IST
A one-month-old baby, who was allegedly kidnapped in a village here on Monday by his relatives, has been rescued, police said.

It was found that his aunt and uncle – a childless couple – decided to abduct the boy and raise him as they were unable to conceive, police said.

The couple took away the child from Doongra Jogi village on the pretext of getting him vaccinated but didn’t return, they said, adding a case was lodged and search operation initiated, Anoopshahr Circle Officer Vandana Sharma said.

Five police teams were formed to search for the boy and he was finally rescued from Ghaziabad on Monday night.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

