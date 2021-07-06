Left Menu

Iran says Saudi talks progress but time needed to resolve disputes

Iran reported "good progress" on Tuesday in talks with regional rival Saudi Arabia but said some of their disputes are complex and may take time to resolve. In some cases, disputes may have complexities that take time to resolve," Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei told a news conference carried by state media. In a bid to contain tensions between them, Saudi Arabia and Iran began direct talks in April.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 06-07-2021 15:10 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 15:04 IST
Iran says Saudi talks progress but time needed to resolve disputes
Representative image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Iran reported "good progress" on Tuesday in talks with regional rival Saudi Arabia but said some of their disputes are complex and may take time to resolve. Saudi Arabia and Gulf allies continue to pressure Iran, which backs the opposite side in conflicts in the region, over its nuclear program, which Tehran says is entirely peaceful, its ballistic missiles, and its support for militant groups.

Iran has criticized the Gulf Arab states' close ties with Tehran's long-term foe Washington and moves by some of them to normalize relations with Israel, a country that Iran - which supports the Palestinians - does not recognize. "Good progress has been achieved in these talks ... In some cases, disputes may have complexities that take time to resolve," Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei told a news conference carried by state media.

In a bid to contain tensions between them, Saudi Arabia and Iran began direct talks in April.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
3
Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

 Global
4
Google celebrates Algeria Independence Day with a beautiful doodle

Google celebrates Algeria Independence Day with a beautiful doodle

 Algeria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021