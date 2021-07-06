Left Menu

Online painting competition to be held to mark Swarnim Vijay Varsh

The painting competition will be followed by more events and competitions, details of which will be intimated subsequently through print and social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2021 15:22 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 15:22 IST
This competition is part of the Army's efforts to forge a closer bond with its fellow citizens and highlight the contributions of the Indian Armed Forces in the 1971 Liberation War. Image Credit: Twitter(@adgpi)
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army is organising an online painting competition from 01 July to 31 August 2021 as part of the ongoing Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebrations to commemorate 50 years of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War. The competition is open to all citizens of India and entries can be sent to swarnimvijayvarsh.adgpi@gmail.com. Details of the competition are available on the Indian Army's Facebook, Instagram and Twitter handle.

Selected paintings will be used by the official media handles of the Indian Army and due credit along with cash prizes will be given to the winning entries. The painting competition will be followed by more events and competitions, details of which will be intimated subsequently through print and social media. This competition is part of the Army's efforts to forge a closer bond with its fellow citizens and highlight the contributions of the Indian Armed Forces in the 1971 Liberation War.

(With Inputs from PIB)

