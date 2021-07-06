Left Menu

MK Stalin urges Law Ministry to withdraw draft Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on Tuesday wrote to the Ministry of Law and Justice, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology urging to withdraw the proposed Amendment to Cinematograph Act 1952 and allow for functional autonomy of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 06-07-2021 15:20 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 15:20 IST
MK Stalin urges Law Ministry to withdraw draft Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on Tuesday wrote to the Ministry of Law and Justice, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology urging to withdraw the proposed Amendment to Cinematograph Act 1952 and allow for functional autonomy of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). In the letter, Stalin said the members of the film industry in Tamil Nadu have apprehensions about the proposed Draft Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2021 adding, "I urge you to withdraw the proposed Amendment to Cinematograph Act 1952 and also allow for functional autonomy of the CBFC, so that we remain as a progressive nation, and where creative thinking, that includes art, culture and film making, blossom without fear or favour."

"...a vibrant democracy must provide adequate space for creative thinking and artistic freedom. However, the proposed amendment to the Cinematograph Act seeks to restrict it by restoring the revisionary powers of the Union government that was struck down by the Supreme Court two decades ago," said the Tamil Nadu CM. Stalin noted that adequate provisions for exercising control over film making is available in the form of guidelines that have been provided under section 5(b) of the Cinematograph Act and said "given all these, it is considered as excessive to add more laws and acts to throttle the freedom of a creative form in the 21st century."

Following the prescribed guidelines and procedures, if a film is certified for public viewing by the CBFC, it falls within the domain of the State Governments first and hence, noted the Chief Minister adding, "it must be left to the States as the Law and order is a State subject." "But now, the Union Government, by the proposed Act tries to go against the spirit of cooperative federalism and transgress the powers of the State Governments and its own Central Board of Film Certification. Incidentally, as a prelude to this amendment, the Film Certification Appellate Board which was functioning as an appellate body against the CBFC was dismantled," he noted.

Stalin further pointed out that there are certain provisions which have practical difficulties in the implementation like the "age-wise grouping of the certification under three categories and certain amendments that makes the film making a very risky and uncertain industry like the provision enabling the Union Government to direct the Chairman of the CBFC to re-examine a film after certification." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
3
Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

 Global
4
Google celebrates Algeria Independence Day with a beautiful doodle

Google celebrates Algeria Independence Day with a beautiful doodle

 Algeria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021