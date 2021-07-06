Left Menu

Dutch populist Wilders' discrimination conviction upheld by Supreme Court

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 06-07-2021 16:38 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 16:13 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

The Dutch Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the discrimination conviction of politician Geert Wilders for insulting Moroccans as a group, in a legal defeat for the far-right populist known for his anti-Islam rhetoric.

Wilders had demanded a retrial of his case, after an appeals court last year had upheld his conviction over remarks made in 2014, as he said his trial was politically motivated. No prison sentence or fine was imposed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

