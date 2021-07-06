Dutch populist Wilders' discrimination conviction upheld by Supreme Court

The Dutch Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the discrimination conviction of politician Geert Wilders for insulting Moroccans as a group, in a legal defeat for the far-right populist known for his anti-Islam rhetoric.

Wilders had demanded a retrial of his case, after an appeals court last year had upheld his conviction over remarks made in 2014, as he said his trial was politically motivated. No prison sentence or fine was imposed.

