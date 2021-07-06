Maha: MCOCA invoked against history-sheeter siblings in Palghar

Two brothers with several serious offences against their names have been charged under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in Palghar district in Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police Dattatreya Shinde said one of the siblings had served a 7-year sentence and had got back to committing crimes after being released recently.

''Prashant Paswan (24) has 11 crimes registered against his name and his brother Jayendra (21) has 19. They are accused of chain snatching, vehicle thefts, assault, attempt to murder in Boisar, Palghar, Manor, Virar, Valiv, Dahanu, Tarapur and Wada police station limits. The two were arrested by a crime branch team from Jahanabad in Bihar,'' the SP informed.

The stringent MCOCA has been invoked against the siblings, he said.

