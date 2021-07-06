ICG recovers 21.4 kg charas close to Jakhau harbour in Kutch
A patrol team of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Tuesday recovered 21.4 kg of charas near the Jakhau harbour in Gujarat's Kutch, an official statement said.
The packets were being handed over to marine police for legal formalities, the ICG said on Twitter. The ICG patrol team recovered 21.4 kg of Charas in 19 packets amounting to ₹ 32 lakhs close to Jakhau harbour,'' it said.
