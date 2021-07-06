UP: Illegal arms unit busted, 4 men held
- Country:
- India
An illegal arms manufacturing unit was busted as four people were arrested in this connection from a dilapidated college building in Mansurpur area here on Tuesday, police said.
Police seized 10 country-made pistols, 3 rifles, 22 barrels and several other tools from the premises.
According to Superintendent of Police (City) Arpit Vijayvargiya, four people -- Niraj, Ikram, Bhokam Singh and Rakesh -- were arrested.
When questioned, the accused revealed that they were carrying out the work illegally from the old building lying vacant for several years.
