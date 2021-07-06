Left Menu

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 06-07-2021 16:50 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 16:50 IST
UP: Illegal arms unit busted, 4 men held
An illegal arms manufacturing unit was busted as four people were arrested in this connection from a dilapidated college building in Mansurpur area here on Tuesday, police said.

Police seized 10 country-made pistols, 3 rifles, 22 barrels and several other tools from the premises.

According to Superintendent of Police (City) Arpit Vijayvargiya, four people -- Niraj, Ikram, Bhokam Singh and Rakesh -- were arrested.

When questioned, the accused revealed that they were carrying out the work illegally from the old building lying vacant for several years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

