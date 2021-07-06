Left Menu

Jordan court sets Monday for verdict in plot to destabilise monarchy - source

Jordan's security court will hand down its verdict in the trial of a former royal confidant accused of destabilising the monarchy on Monday, an official source said. The case revolves around prosecution accusations that Bassem Awadallah, along with a minor royal, backed the aspirations of the former heir to the throne Prince Hamza to replace the monarch.

Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 17:12 IST
Jordan court sets Monday for verdict in plot to destabilise monarchy - source
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Jordan

Jordan's security court will hand down its verdict in the trial of a former royal confidant accused of destabilising the monarchy on Monday, an official source said.

The case revolves around prosecution accusations that Bassem Awadallah, along with a minor royal, backed the aspirations of the former heir to the throne Prince Hamza to replace the monarch. The case shocked Jordan because it appeared to expose rifts within the ruling Hashemite family that has been a beacon of stability in a volatile region in recent years

The estranged prince, who is also the half-brother of King Abdullah, was accused of liaising with disgruntled members of powerful tribes who dominate the security forces and form the bedrock of support for the monarchy. Hamza avoided punishment after pledging allegiance to the king, defusing the crisis that had led to his house arrest.

Awadallah, a Jordanian of Palestinian origin drawn from outside the traditional palace entourage, allegedly advised Hamza on critical tweets the prince wanted to send to further his ambitions. Awadallah is charged with agitating to undermine Jordan's political system and committing acts that threaten public security and sowing sedition. He has pleaded not guilty.

Legal experts have questioned the legality of a trial when the man at the centre of the case, Prince Hamza, is not in the dock. The authorities have said the trial process, held secretly on national security grounds, is fair.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
3
EIB supports venture capital for innovative startups in Bavaria

EIB supports venture capital for innovative startups in Bavaria

 Germany
4
Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021