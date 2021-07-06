One injured in stabbing at Dusseldorf airport - police

One person was injured in a knife attack at Dusseldorf airport on Tuesday and the perpetrator is on the run, a spokeswoman for federal police said, confirming a report by German magazine Focus.

The stabbing took place outside the airport buildings. Surveillance footage showed two men walking toward an airport parking lot at 12.16 pm local time (1016 GMT), at which point the attack happened, the spokeswoman said. The victim of the stabbing is being taken to hospital, she said, and state police is searching for the perpetrator.

