66 dairies in east Delhi to shut down for violating norms: DPCC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 20:05 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sixty-six dairies in Kondli and Gharoli village of east Delhi have been directed to shut down for violating the prescribed environmental guidelines, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee said on Tuesday.

The DPCC has also asked the 66 dairies to submit an environment damage compensation of Rs 1 lakh each for operating without consent and discharging waste water and cow dung into drains in the area.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), DPCC and East Delhi Municipal Corporation had conducted joint inspections at Kondli, Gharoli villages and Gharoli dairy farms between June 4 and June 7.

The teams found 66 dairies operating without obtaining consent under the Water Act and violating the ''Guidelines for Environmental Management of Dairy Farms and Gaushalas'' issued by the CPCB.

The dairies have been issued closure notice and directed to deposit environmental compensation of Rs 1 lakh within 15 days, failing which necessary action will be initiated against them as per law, the DPCC said.

The pollution control body has also written to the EDMC to conduct regular inspection to ensure that these dairies do not resurface again and also to keep a check on establishment of new dairies.

