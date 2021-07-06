HC orders suspension of Sales Tax Officer

The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Commissioner of Commercial Taxes department to suspend a Sales Tax Officer for giving false and misleading information to the court in connection with sale of intra- ocular lenses.

The Commissioner shall place D Mukundhan, the STO, under suspension with immediate effect, by initiating disciplinary proceedings under the Tamil Nadu Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules and produce the copy of the order of suspension on July 8, Justice S M Subramaniam said.

A probe in respect of large scale collusion in the Commercial Tax department is required as to the manner in which the cases are conducted as well as the loss of revenues to the state.

For this, the court impleaded on its own, the Secretary, Commercial Taxes and Registration department, as a party respondent in the case.

The judge was passing interim orders on a batch of writ petitions from traders dealing with lenses, filed from 2004, both before the Madras High Court and its bench in Madurai.

One of the petitioners -- Appasamy Associates in Arumbakkam here, sought to quash an order of the Commissioner issued in May 2007 and for a direction to grant exemption on the sales turnover of intra-ocular lenses both under the TNGST Act and the CST Act, as the above goods are generally exempt from tax as goods falling under Item 2 of Part B to the Third Schedule to the TNGST Act.

