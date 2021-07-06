Russia detains Estonian diplomat in St Petersburg - Ifax
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-07-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 21:23 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russia's Federal Security Service detained an Estonian diplomat based in St Petersburg, Mart Latte, on Tuesday as he was receiving confidential information from a Russian citizen, Interfax news agency reported.
"Measures in line with the norms of international law will be applied to the foreign diplomat," Interfax quoted the Federal Security Service, or FSB, as saying.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- St Petersburg
- Estonian
- Russian
- Russia
- Federal Security Service
- Interfax
Advertisement
ALSO READ
German prosecutors arrest man on suspician of Russian espionage
COVID surges, but Russians resist coaxing and compulsion to get vaccinated
EMERGING MARKETS-Sanctions threat pressures Russian and Belarus currencies, bonds
EMERGING MARKETS-Sanctions threat pressures Russian and Belarus currencies, bonds
Russian research assistant arrested for spying in Germany