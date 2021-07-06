Russia detains Estonian diplomat in St Petersburg - Ifax

Russia's Federal Security Service detained an Estonian diplomat based in St Petersburg, Mart Latte, on Tuesday as he was receiving confidential information from a Russian citizen, Interfax news agency reported.

"Measures in line with the norms of international law will be applied to the foreign diplomat," Interfax quoted the Federal Security Service, or FSB, as saying.

