Delhi Police Commissioner awards constable who returned Rs 1 lakh to labourer

Delhi Police Commissioner Balaji Srivastava on Tuesday presented the Commendation Roll with a cash reward of Rs 20,000 to constable Narender Kumar for returning Rs 1 lakh to a labourer who forgot his bag at a railway station, officials said.

He was rewarded for his honesty and sincere efforts in front of the top police brass at the Delhi Police Headquarters here, the officials said.

Delhi Police Public Relations Officer Chinmoy Biswal said Constable Narender Kumar has set an example of honesty and service to the poor and needy section of the society, which is also a motivation to all.

PTI was the first to report the story of the Delhi Police constable who came as a saviour for the 53-year-old labourer who had forgotten the bag at the platform on Shivaji Bridge railway station here and left on a train for home in UP.

Vijay Kumar, who lives in Shakur Basti in northwest Delhi, is the only breadwinner of his family. On June 30, he had withdrawn Rs 1 lakh from his bank account in the national capital and bought 55 kg of ration items to head back to his hometown in Uttar Pradesh's Khurja, where he wanted to build a house for his children.

But unfortunately, he loaded the two bags of ration in the Bareilly-New Delhi intercity express and boarded the train but forgot his cash bag on a bench at the platform.

Constable Narender, while patrolling the platforms, found an unattended bag containing Rs 1 lakh and documents near a bench on the platform and waited for its rightful owner. He later returned the cash and other documents after getting in touch with Kumar who returned to the same station looking for his valuables.

