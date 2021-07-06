Left Menu

COVID-19 vaccination coverage in India crosses 36 Cr mark

Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said India's cumulative COVID Vaccination Coverage crossed the 36 crore landmark. A total of 36,09,56,621 vaccine doses were administered, as per the 7 pm provisional report.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2021 21:58 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 21:57 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said India's cumulative COVID Vaccination Coverage crossed the 36 crore landmark. A total of 36,09,56,621 vaccine doses were administered, as per the 7 pm provisional report. In the new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June, more than 32.40 lakh (32,40,007) vaccine doses have been administered today.

According to the ministry, today, 16,00,825 vaccine doses were administered as the first dose and 1,09,913 vaccine doses given as the second dose to the age group 18-44 years. "Cumulatively, 10,45,24,240 persons in the age group 18-44 years across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and total 30,42,302 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive," the ministry said in a statement.

Eight states, namely Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra have administered more than 50 lakh first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the age group 18-44 years. Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years with the first dose of Covid vaccine. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

