Delhi: Man arrested for cheating people by impersonating IAS officer

A 42-year-old man has been arrested in west Delhi for cheating people on the pretext of getting them jobs in the Gulf countries by allegedly posing as an IAS officer, police said on Tuesday. Accused Shine Jyothi Sathya alias Siddik Abdul Rehman, a resident of west Delhi's Uttam Nagar, hails from a village in Alleppey district of Kerala. He mostly targeted people from Kerala who either resided in their home state or in Delhi, they said. Police said the accused has so far cheated more than seven people to the tune of Rs 10 crore. The matter came to light after one of the victims duped by Sathya registered a complaint at Seemapuri police station here alleging that he met the accused in 2014 during a train journey when he introduced himself as an ''Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer posted at the UAE Embassy'', police said. They said the accused duped the victim and his friends of Rs 20 lakh on the pretext of arranging visas for nursing jobs in the Gulf countries. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said, ''The mobile number of the accused was found to be switched off. Analysing the bank account details, the probing team found out that the accused withdrew cash from different locations and had also done some online shopping. His new cell phone number was obtained and the accused was arrested.'' Interrogation revealed that Sathya used ''fake'' ID cards to prove his identity as an IAS officer. He also used fake ID cards of ambassador to the UAE Embassy and airlines manager to cheat people of Kerala who wanted to pursue nursing and other jobs in the Gulf countries, a senior police officer said. ''He also used a fake Reserve Bank of India (RBI) letter to present himself as a Dubai-based businessman and also showed 'fake' transaction of Rs 44 crore through his 'business' to take loan from Indian bank. As per the enquiry, we found out that he cheated an amount of over 10 crore from several victims from Kerala. He also used a fake email ID of the Saudi Labour Law Department to cheat victims,'' he said. All the fake documents used by him have been recovered, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

