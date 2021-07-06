Left Menu

Blinken calls for negotiated, indefinite ceasefire in call with Ethiopia's Abiy

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-07-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 22:17 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a call with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Tuesday stressed the need for all parties to commit to an immediate, indefinite, negotiated ceasefire, the State Department said.

Blinken also urged Abiy to commit to steps outlined by the United Nations Security Council last week, including the withdrawal of both Eritrean and Amhara forces from Ethiopia's Tigray region, State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

