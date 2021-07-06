Estonian diplomat's detention in Russia "a set-up", Estonia says

Estonia said the reported detention of one of its diplomats by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) on Tuesday was "a set-up" and the accusations against him were "groundless".

"This accusation that he was in possession of classified documents is completely groundless. This is a provocation. The whole incident was a set-up," Estonian foreign ministry spokeswoman Aari Lemmik told Reuters.

